Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.65.

DE stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.04. 2,973,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,234. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

