Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 66,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE UIS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. 1,138,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,977. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $741.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.