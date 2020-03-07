Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,108 shares of company stock worth $27,901,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

