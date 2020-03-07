Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 2.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11,000.0% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.75. The company had a trading volume of 629,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,043. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.04.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

