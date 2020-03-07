Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,304,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,059. Infinera Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

