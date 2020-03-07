Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $569,000 Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 334.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.84.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,485 shares of company stock worth $13,613,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. 2,982,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.