Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $6,209,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.27. 1,330,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IPHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

