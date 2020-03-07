Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 4.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,962. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

