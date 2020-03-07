Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.68. 48,421,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,150,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

