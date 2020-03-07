Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.67.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $216.22 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

