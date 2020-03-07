Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,833,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. The firm has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

