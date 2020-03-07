Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

