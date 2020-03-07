Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,053 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. 880,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

