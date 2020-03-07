Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Mesoblast worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MESO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $10,440,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesoblast by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mesoblast from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.82.

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 136,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.90. Mesoblast limited has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 337.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Mesoblast limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.