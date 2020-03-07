Princeton Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,157 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Illumina by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,870. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.43 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $850,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

