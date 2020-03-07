Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

NYSE:V traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,181,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.11. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

