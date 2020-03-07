Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 36,241,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

