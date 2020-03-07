Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after acquiring an additional 589,170 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $59,501,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,109,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,925,000 after acquiring an additional 468,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.42.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $94.00. 5,597,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

