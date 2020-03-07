Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Shares of BABA traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,674,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025,892. The firm has a market cap of $520.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.