Princeton Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $20.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,298.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,455.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock worth $346,883,661. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

