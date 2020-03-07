Princeton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 55,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $764.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

