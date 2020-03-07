Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 938,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,778,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.66. 9,816,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The company has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.