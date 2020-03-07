Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,788 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,560,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 64.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.