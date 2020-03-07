ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 108,179 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Linde worth $148,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Linde by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,396,000 after buying an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,069,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,314,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

LIN traded down $7.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.20. 4,466,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

