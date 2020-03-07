ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 85,098 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,098 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $132,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 729,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $562,442,000 after acquiring an additional 368,226 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 754,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

LOW traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,385. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

