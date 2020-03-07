ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,668 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $118,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE:MKC traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.64. 1,173,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.22.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

