ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,919 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $265,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.26. 6,739,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

