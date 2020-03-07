ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Cardinal Health worth $115,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,397. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

