ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 139,819 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,819 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $157,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,767,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

