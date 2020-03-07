ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 147,024 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,024 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $156,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 1,633.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 982,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,562.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 546,064 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $117.23. 9,802,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

