ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 147,971 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of VF worth $124,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in VF by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 1,243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of VF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 394,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 153,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,456 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.13. 3,432,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.