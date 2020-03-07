ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 15,161 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $148,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $5,188,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,921,000 after acquiring an additional 87,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885,638. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

