ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 63,197 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $101,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.87. 5,361,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

