ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,070,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $113,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 218,641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 390,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,450,000 after buying an additional 196,988 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,657,000 after buying an additional 111,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,816,000 after buying an additional 106,216 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.