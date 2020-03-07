ProShare Advisors LLC Has $118.30 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $118,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW traded down $13.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.00. 657,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,407. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $573.16 and its 200 day moving average is $563.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.44.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

