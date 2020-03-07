ProShare Advisors LLC Has $120.19 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 622,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $120,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.79.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.41. 1,864,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.89. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.05 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

