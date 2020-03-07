ProShare Advisors LLC Has $121.45 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 82,136 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $121,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,181,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.11. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

