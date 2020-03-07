ProShare Advisors LLC Has $122.23 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,811 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $122,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,460 shares of company stock worth $4,083,557. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 2,611,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,581. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

