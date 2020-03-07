ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 126,412 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $127,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,006. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.82 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.