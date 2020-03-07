ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 162,994 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,994 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Mcdonald’s worth $166,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $287,367,000 after buying an additional 112,299 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,390,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $298,547,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $198.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,633. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

