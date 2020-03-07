ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 364,864 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,864 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $128,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,022 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $59,235,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $22,842,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 623,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 4,051,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

