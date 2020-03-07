ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 42,397 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,464,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $125,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

