ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 478,756 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,756 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $185,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,111,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $47.69. 55,615,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

