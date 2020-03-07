ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 55,608 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $104,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,408,000 after purchasing an additional 438,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $121.37. 954,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,419. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $112.01 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average of $130.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

