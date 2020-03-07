ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 64,193 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Cincinnati Financial worth $103,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

CINF traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.21. 1,241,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

