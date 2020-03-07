ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,070 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Nucor worth $121,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 2,974,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

