ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 57,389 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,389 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Target worth $139,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,369,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

