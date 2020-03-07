QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

QCOM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.47. 11,530,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937,881. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

