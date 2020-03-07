QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on QuickLogic to and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

QUIK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 149.80% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

