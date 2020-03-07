Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

QDEL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quidel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

